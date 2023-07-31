SC’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State’s three-day sales tax holiday begins this Friday in time for back-to-school shoppers.

The event suspends the state’s sales tax on items that include school supplies, computers, printers, clothing and accessories, shoes and some household items. The sales tax holiday applies to items purchased in stores and online.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the event begins at midnight Friday morning and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

During that 72 hours, shoppers will be able to purchase eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax or any applicable local taxes.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during Tax Free Weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said.

Digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not exempt from sales tax.

See a full list of the tax-free items below.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday.

