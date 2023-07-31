Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SC’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday

This year's three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, giving shoppers...
This year's three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, giving shoppers the chance to save on back-to-school supplies.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State’s three-day sales tax holiday begins this Friday in time for back-to-school shoppers.

The event suspends the state’s sales tax on items that include school supplies, computers, printers, clothing and accessories, shoes and some household items. The sales tax holiday applies to items purchased in stores and online.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the event begins at midnight Friday morning and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

During that 72 hours, shoppers will be able to purchase eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax or any applicable local taxes.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during Tax Free Weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said.

Digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture are not exempt from sales tax.

See a full list of the tax-free items below.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County
No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC
One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
INTERVIEW: New Tattnall County superintendent on first day back to school
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia