Tattnall Co. students return to school

TATTNALL, Ga. (WTOC) - Many kids are still enjoying the last days of summer break, but for kids in Tattnall County Monday was their first day of school.

The Tattnall County School District has a new superintendent this year Dr. Kristen Waters.

Waters says that she’ll be focusing on strengthening the district’s culture this year, as well as combatting lingering learning loss from the pandemic.

We did catch up with parents and the principal at South Tattnall Elementary School this morning- and they say that school culture and academic success are on the forefront of their minds, as well, as kids head back to the classroom.

“Hands down these are the best teachers I have experienced, so I’m just hoping for again, an awesome year and just making sure that they’re where they need to be academically,” Parent Jeaneen Barrett said.

“We always have a ton of kind of icebreaker activities so the teacher and the students can get to know each other, so things of that nature are always fun for everyone involved,” Principal Dr. Kristi Kaiser said.

Parents will be able to walk their students into class at South Tattnall for the first three days. After that- kids will get themselves into the building.

