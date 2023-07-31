Visitors asked to evacuate Candler Hospital on Monday after bomb threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Visitors at Candler Hospital were asked to evacuate after a bomb threat was reported on Monday.

According to the public relations manager for the St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System, a non-specific bomb threat was called in Monday afternoon.

A precise location in the hospital was not given, so out of an abundance of caution, a sweep of the building was conducted by the Savannah Police Department.

You can read the full statement from the hospital below:

“Savannah Police Department is at Candler Hospital due to a non-specific bomb threat that was called in Monday afternoon. Although there were no details provided in the threat, a thorough floor to floor sweep is underway. To facilitate a clean sweep of the entire building at Candler Hospital, visitors were asked to vacate the building. St. Joseph’s/Candler security is working with SPD to clear each area of the hospital. Visitors will be allowed to return once the all clear is given. As a precaution, St. Joseph’s Hospital was also checked and cleared by SPD of potential threats.”

