Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘We are proud to be the first kids urgent care in the city’: Urgent Kidz Care officially open in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new urgent care opened in Savannah Monday.

It’s a little more colorful than you might expect that’s because this new facility was created specifically for kids.

“We are proud to be the first kids urgent care in the city, and we take everybody, I think there are 20 types of insurance that we accept, along with the state. So we want this to be a fun, quality health care experience but something that is accessible to everybody,” J Craig Gordon says.

Urgent Kidz Care is designed to bridge the gap for kids between their pediatricians and the emergency room. Offering an option for last minute illnesses, sports physicals, or concerns after normal business hours.

Owner, J Craig Gordon, who has a two decade history in healthcare, says he got the idea after visiting a pediatric urgent care in Atlanta.

“I had an opportunity to visit an urgent care for kids in Atlanta, and I was just thrilled by the services, and the facility, the décor. How everything about the experience was catered toward young people,” J Craig Gordon said.

Gordon also said he hopes that by creating a place that’s comfortable for kids, they won’t grow up with fear of medical treatment.

The clinic is open from 10 am to 9 pm on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County
No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

Latest News

ICU unit opens at Claxton hospital
Urgent Kidz Care officially open in Savannah
Urgent Kidz Care officially open in Savannah
Lake Mayer Park reopens after 20 people suffered from heat-related injuries during back-to-school festival
Lake Mayer Park reopens after 20 people suffered from heat-related injuries during...
Lake Mayer Park reopens after 20 people suffered from heat-related injuries during back-to-school festival