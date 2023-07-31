‘We are proud to be the first kids urgent care in the city’: Urgent Kidz Care officially open in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new urgent care opened in Savannah Monday.

It’s a little more colorful than you might expect that’s because this new facility was created specifically for kids.

“We are proud to be the first kids urgent care in the city, and we take everybody, I think there are 20 types of insurance that we accept, along with the state. So we want this to be a fun, quality health care experience but something that is accessible to everybody,” J Craig Gordon says.

Urgent Kidz Care is designed to bridge the gap for kids between their pediatricians and the emergency room. Offering an option for last minute illnesses, sports physicals, or concerns after normal business hours.

Owner, J Craig Gordon, who has a two decade history in healthcare, says he got the idea after visiting a pediatric urgent care in Atlanta.

“I had an opportunity to visit an urgent care for kids in Atlanta, and I was just thrilled by the services, and the facility, the décor. How everything about the experience was catered toward young people,” J Craig Gordon said.

Gordon also said he hopes that by creating a place that’s comfortable for kids, they won’t grow up with fear of medical treatment.

The clinic is open from 10 am to 9 pm on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.