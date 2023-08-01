Bryan County Sheriff’s Office aiming to make people aware of internet crimes against children

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In the past week alone, more than a million reports have been made by electronic service providers relating to internet crimes against children.

That’s according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says that with the rise in internet access, especially to young children, these cases are becoming less rare.

“So currently with Bryan County, we have a problem,” Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Jennifer Fleming said.

Fleming says numbers in the county aren’t extremely high, but.

“One is too many, however we do have some cases going on in Bryan County that have appeared,” Fleming said.

She says these cases are particularly hard to stop, because of who’s involved.

“As far as children are concerned, they really don’t have a voice. And the internet is given to kids incredibly young, and it just allows for predators to make it easier to reach out to their targets and after awhile they do grooming behaviors, become their friend, gain their trust and then that’s when decisions start being made, and the child gets exploited,” Fleming said.

She says they recently arrested someone for doing something similar.

“Currently he’s facing possession of child pornography, child exploitation charges.”

That’s when the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force jumps in.

“We work off of what they call cyber tips, and that’s throughout the state, and in fact it’s throughout the nation. That comes from NCMEC, which is the National Center of exploited and Missing Children. They will take in tips, then they will send it to the appropriate state and then it keeps breaking it down until it gets to the best jurisdiction.”

Fleming says these numbers are up nationwide because it’s so easy to lie online.

“You can never really say who you’re talking to on the internet anymore. It’s so easy to create these fake profiles.”

That’s why Fleming says the sheriff’s office is doing everything they can to make people more aware of the issue.

“We have a really great CHAMPS program, which is taught by Corporal Reed, and we teach in the fifth grade, and we bring K-9 Darcy out as well, and we teach internet safety because we’re trying to get the younger kids as early as we possibly can. But internet safety goes for all ages.”

The sheriff’s office says they’re planning on hosting some events where teenagers and parents can come and learn more about internet safety as well.

The sheriff’s office says that if you think you or your child is being targeted by someone, to call the sheriff’s office immediately.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.