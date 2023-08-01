Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport

Commercial flights temporarily suspended at Charleston International Airport
Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily suspended commercial flights Tuesday after a Charleston County Sheriff's helicopter crash.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Charleston International Airport have temporarily suspended commercials Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash.

Airport officials said in a social media post that flights are temporarily suspended due to an ongoing incident.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their helicopters. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Knapp said the pilot was the only person onboard, and they received non-life-threatening injuries.

Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed...
Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed arrivals and departures, displaying new times in red.(Live 5)

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake