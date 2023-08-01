Sky Cams
Construction continues on cottages for homeless community on Dundee St.

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of work has happened at the Dundee Cottages site since the city broke ground in the fall.

Right now, crews are working to pave the street all in an effort to have home construction start here by next month.

Depsite the progress, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says supply shortages have delayed some parts of the project.

He says water and sewer lines have been put in place and just last week...city council gave Georgia Power approval to install electrical lines here.

Once the infrastructure is complete, 40 new cottages for permanent supportive housing and a residential service building for persons experiencing homelessness are set to be built here.

After those cottages are built, the mayor says the city’s homeless authority will run the site.

Next door at the Cove of Dundee are 12 new tiny homes for veterans.

In total, the city says the project includes $6.5 million of both public/private investment and will ultimately allow at least 86 people experiencing homelessness to have housing.

“We’re working together, we’re rolling in the right direction. We’re going to make a difference for everyone in this community, including those who don’t have a roof over their heads,” said Mayor Johnson.

If all goes to plan, Mayor Johnson says the homes will be ready for occupancy by either late this year or early next.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

