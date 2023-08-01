Fundraising concert for community member diagnosed with cancer
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two corners of the local community are coming together to help someone who serves all of it.
Area musician Thomas Claxton and local attorney Howard Spiva are putting together a fundraising concert this weekend to benefit Anne Horn, who operates a public-safety website focusing on the Coastal Empire and has been diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer.
