Goodbye and good luck, Dal!

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After 27 years at WTOC, Dal Cannady is stepping away from the news industry.

WTOC’s rural communities have counted on Dal for years for fair and accurate coverage as WTOC’s Bureau Chief. The Georgia Southern graduate has lived in Statesboro since 1985. He still spends most Saturdays at Paulson Stadium.

Though he may not be a Big Red 11 employee, Dal will always be a member of the WTOC Family. He will be staying in Statesboro and keeping the community informed in his new role as Communications Director for Bulloch County.

Dal’s last day with WTOC will be on Friday, Sept. 1.

It’s difficult to express how much the WTOC Newsroom will miss him, but longtime WTOC anchor and Dal’s friend, Dawn Baker tried.

WTOC’s longtime Bureau Chief is moving on

The year was 1996 and the Southeast News Leader was riding high, but it was also one of our most heartbreaking years. Even under the leadership of legendary newsman, Doug Weathers, our spirits were low. In January another legend, WTOC’s first Bureau Chief, Jim Hilderbrandt, passed away suddenly. Jim taught all of us young reporters that everybody had a story. He was an incredible storyteller and photographer. His death left a void in our newsroom.

Weathers had the unimaginable job of trying to find someone to fill that position. We were all on edge as we waited for another young reporter to walk through those doors and take over the job that Jim Hilderbrandt had done since the beginning of time. He left huge shoes to fill.

Dal Cannady was hired as our next bureau chief. We quickly fell in love with Dal. He is such an easy-going person, but he is passionate about the issues and people of Southeast Georgia - just like Hildy was. Dal admits he was a bit intimidated to take that position because Jim had also served as somewhat of a mentor to him.

“I came to work here as a viewer and as someone who knew and respected Jim Hilderbrandt. The list of coworkers, who initially helped me follow in Jim’s footsteps (I refuse to say ‘filled his shoes’ because they couldn’t be filled!) is lengthy and legendary. This kind of run would not have happened without them,” Cannady said.

In spite of being one of the most-humble people I have ever met, our friend, Dal, could not have been a more perfect fit for our newsroom and our viewers.

He has proven himself to be the kind of journalist that all of us aspire to be. He is a real pit bull, a hard worker who is compassionate and smart. Dal truly cares about people. In his time here, he carried the WTOC flag in WTOC Country.

Dal said, " It’s the suburbs and the rural towns of South Georgia. It stretches from the Three Rivers area of Montgomery County down through the “blueberry belt” to “onion country” up to Claxton, Metter, Statesboro to Sylvania.”

That’s a huge territory and nobody covers it better.

Dal added, “The past 27 years have been more than a job. It has been a relationship with the communities across our region that viewed WTOC as ‘their’ station.”

When I asked what were some of the biggest stories he has covered during his career, Dal gave me this list:

Fort Stewart/Hinesville helping fight the War on Terror for a decade half a world away.

The tomato patch murder in Long County.

The Santa Claus murders in Toombs County.

Watching Georgia Southern get bigger and bigger.

WTOC’s News Director, Bari Soash, said,” Dal is a real example of how making connections and always being fair in his storytelling can pay off. He knows things before everyone else. He always knows who to call. He knows how to ask the tough questions respectfully and folks in his communities will answer them.”

In 2012, I started calling Dal - Superman. It wasn’t just because of how hard he works, but because of his big heart. Dal wanted to do even more for his community and decided to help the American Red Cross of Southeast Georgia raise money for people in our viewing area. He challenged himself by walking 99 miles in one week’s time collecting money for the American Red Cross all along the way. Dal took the same week every year from 2012- 2017 to walk those 99 miles and raised as much money as he could for the American Red Cross. He walked through many pairs of sneakers and could barely walk after each of his journeys. He was determined to find a way to bring awareness to this organization that is always there when people need them. It’s those selfless acts like that which make Dal an irreplaceable member of the WTOC team.

WTOC’s General Manager, Marsha Fogarty said, “Dal is an institution in this TV market and we have been beyond lucky to have him as a member of the WTOC family for so many years. His sincerity and genuine delivery has attracted viewers for over two decades, and he will be sorely missed.”

Dal said, " There’s never a perfect time to step away from something that has become a part of your life, but this is the closest it’s going to be. WTOC will always feel like home. Coworkers and viewers will always be like family. The next few weeks are going to be bittersweet and hopefully I can adequately express how much these decades have meant.”

We cannot explain that either. It will seem weird not being able to call Dal when the news breaks in “WTOC Country”, but hopefully we will be able to build the same kind of trust Dal has with his people.

Although Dal is leaving us, the good news is, we will continue to see him on TV in his new position as the Communications Director for Bulloch County.

Dal’s last day at WTOC is Sept. 1, but he will always be a member of the WTOC family.

About WTOC:

WTOC is the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia, servicing 20 counties in the South Georgia Coastal Empire and three counties in the South Carolina Lowcountry. WTOC was the first television station to sign on in the market with call letters that stand for “Welcome To Our City.” Its dedication to delivering “THE” News and First Alert Weather along with its commitment to community has established WTOC as the dominant leader in the market.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.