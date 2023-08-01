Sky Cams
‘I really hate it for the community:’ Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County residents, the sheriff has a warning for you.

He says a scammer is calling locals, acting as if they’re part of the sheriff’s office, and asking for money.

“The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says these scam calls have been going on for months.

A caller using fake numbers and acting as if he is someone named Lieutenant Black with the Sheriff’s Office.

A sergeant with the county says typically the scammer calls people up saying they missed jury duty, have an outstanding warrant for their arrest or tickets they need to pay.

He then continues to tell people they need to pay him, in the form of gift cards, or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office also says that a few times, the scammer has contacted women, asking them to meet him in person to make the payment.

“Unfortunately, these scams are ever evolving, and I really hate it for the community because they really pray on the vulnerable, and because a lot of our citizens are law abiding citizens and they want to do the right thing, and unfortunately they’re being taken advantage of,” Jennifer Flemming said.

Flemming says that the sheriff’s office would never call you and ask you to make a payment over the phone.

They say they are working diligently to track down the digital footprint behind these calls to find who’s responsible.

“The Sheriff’s office says if you’re suspicious that a scammer is calling you, to hang up immediately, and call the sheriff’s office to let them know.

