Metter Police searching for suspect in home invasion

Metter Police
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Metter need your help to find the person who broke into a home early Tuesday morning and fired a gun.

Metter Police say they’re saddened but not surprised that this could happen here.

Roundtree Street looked much calmer midday. Around 3:30 Tuesday morning, someone broke windows at a home and crawled in.

They then forced open a locked bedroom door. The owner woke up and that’s when she said the intruder fired a gun and ran out of the house.

Police say the intruder fired another shot before they left. Police say it’s the first home invasion in Metter they can remember.

“It was very intention - going inside the home. It almost seemed directed at the person, and not a typical burglary...or there was something in that particular area that they wanted,” said Metter Police Chief Robert Shore.

He says the home owner had locks, security system and more and they’re processing evidence from the scene and looking for leads.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact police, and you can do that anonymously.

