Not too hot today, afternoon rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our morning starts out in the lower 70s for inland areas and mid 70s around Savannah.

Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute but won’t be widespread. Most of will remain dry but I will watch for a few spotty showers around this morning as well.

This batch of showers is drifting south from Sylvania toward Bulloch County early this morning. The rest of our area is dry. pic.twitter.com/TY5FrXMda8 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 1, 2023

Temperatures warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime, with heat index values in the upper 90s. Afternoon highs peak near 90 degrees. Temperatures won’t be too bad thanks to an easterly breeze and rain chances going up during the afternoon into the evening.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 2 feet on Tuesday with a low risk for rip currents. There will be a light easterly breeze with an extreme UV index

Comfortable weather, for this time of the year, will be around through midweek. Lows will be in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are low on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for afternoon showers along the sea breeze.

Rain chances go up Friday afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and storms around during this weekend as well. Highs return to the lower 90s on Saturday with mid 90s possible Sunday and Monday.

Tropical update:

There is a disorganized area of showers south of Nova Scotia with only a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days

Northeast of the Leeward Island, there is an area of showers and storms with a good chance at becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the week. This area will move north over the Atlantic, remaining east of Bermuda.

Stay tuned for updates!

