Officials remind drivers to slow down in school zones as kids go back to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As students across the region go back to school - a warning for drivers on area roads.

“Slow down in the school zones.”

Law enforcement agencies from across Chatham County are set to increase traffic enforcement near schools.

“Speed cameras will be there. You’ll also see officers out patrolling, looking for things out of the ordinary. I need you to show a little patience and consideration while you’re driving,” said Terry Enoch, the Chief of Campus Police.

Traffic experts say you can help keep students safe this school year by eliminating distractions, watch out for bicycles, talk with new teen drivers, and check car seats for children.

The WTOC Investigates team found that last school year, Chatham County and Savannah police recorded nearly 94,000 school zone speed camera citations.

And from the carpool lane to the bus stop, traffic officials are urging drivers to stay vigilant.

“If you’re on the same road as the bus, whether you’re behind the bus in that same lane of travel or the bus is in the other lane and it’s in front of you, you’ve got to stop when that bus turns its lights on and stop arm’s activated,” said Robert Hydrick, the communications director of GOHS.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says back in April, Georgia school bus drivers reported 7,800 times their busses were passed illegally in one day.

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old Bulloch County student was killed after Georgia State Patrol says he was running towards his school bus before it got to the designated pick-up spot when he stepped into the road and was hit by an oncoming car.

Highway Safety members say they need the public’s help in keeping students safe this school year.

“That’s the goal in Georgia every year. To make sure no student is hurt, injured, or loses their life going to or from school,” said Hydrick.

Traffic safety teams say you should do a practice run before the first day and make sure you understand the drop off and pickup procedures at your child’s school.

The first day back for students at Savannah-Chatham public schools is Thursday.

