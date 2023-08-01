Sky Cams
One person dead after crash near Aspen Lane Road in Bryan County

Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Bryan County Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a 3-vehicle wreck on GA 30 near Aspen Lane Road in Bryan County around 11:31 a.m.

Police say the driver of vehicle 2 died on the scene.

The driver of vehicle 2 was identified as 72-year-old Thomas Kobbe of Black Creek Georgia.

This crash is still under active investigation.  

All lanes on the highway were closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

