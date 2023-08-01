One person dead after crash near Aspen Lane Road in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Bryan County Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a 3-vehicle wreck on GA 30 near Aspen Lane Road in Bryan County around 11:31 a.m.

Police say the driver of vehicle 2 died on the scene.

The driver of vehicle 2 was identified as 72-year-old Thomas Kobbe of Black Creek Georgia.

This crash is still under active investigation.

All lanes on the highway were closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

