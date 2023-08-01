One person dead after crash near Aspen Lane Road in Bryan County
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash in Bryan County Tuesday.
Troopers responded to a 3-vehicle wreck on GA 30 near Aspen Lane Road in Bryan County around 11:31 a.m.
Police say the driver of vehicle 2 died on the scene.
The driver of vehicle 2 was identified as 72-year-old Thomas Kobbe of Black Creek Georgia.
This crash is still under active investigation.
All lanes on the highway were closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.