Plane makes emergency landing on Lady’s Island Drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing Monday night on Lady’s Island Drive near the Publix.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the 19-year-old and 18-year-old on the plane were not injured. There was also no property damage.

The plane was towed back to the airport.

The sheriff’s office said it is unclear at this time what kind of emergency caused them to need to make a landing in the road.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

