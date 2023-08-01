Plane makes emergency landing on Lady’s Island Drive

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing Monday night on Lady’s Island Drive near the Publix.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the 19-year-old and 18-year-old on the plane were not injured. There was also no property damage.

The plane was towed back to the airport.

The sheriff’s office said it is unclear at this time what kind of emergency caused them to need to make a landing in the road.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

