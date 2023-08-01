Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting that injured 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday morning.
Police say it happened near the intersection of W. 44th Street and Burroughs Street. They say a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
