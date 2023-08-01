‘We have returning faces, new faces:’ Bulloch County students return to school

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The new school year in Bulloch County brings new students, new numbers, and new rules as well.

Youngsters walked single file through the halls of Julia P. Bryant Elementary. The first day brought anticipation from students, teachers, even principals.

“We have returning faces, new faces. It’s always about getting them in here, get them to their classes and let them know what’s going on and let them know we’re excited to see them at school today,” Principal Stephanie Compton said.

That includes lunchtime as a class. Across town, Statesboro High schools navigated the halls to get from class to class. This year, high school students will take fewer, but longer classes, both semesters.

“When we have seven periods, kids are trying to study seven subjects. And they can lose their focus. With block scheduling, they take four classes this semester and four classes next semester,” Statesboro High Principal Keith Wright said.

District leaders say they’ve seen last minute enrollments as people move here and they expect even more as people move here in the coming months and years for jobs with Hyundai and the supplier plants.

“We’re anticipating steady increase. We’re anticipating something of a swell over the next several years. But I expect we’ll see at least a three percent increase this year,” Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

For the first few days, elementary parents can walk little ones to class. After that, it will be time to say morning goodbyes at the door.

With this day finished, students have only 176 more days in the year.

