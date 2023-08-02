Sky Cams
3rd Infantry Division holds Twilight Tattoo, casing colors before deployment to Europe

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night at Fort Stewart as the many on base paused to take part in the Twilight Tattoo ceremony.

It’s a tradition that gives the public and new soldiers a look into the history of where the American Soldier has come from.

A long-standing tradition...

“No one here is fancy, but every one of you is tough, Rock of the Marne.”

As the sun set over Fort Stewart, members of the 3rd Infantry Division and their families gather for the twilight tattoo ceremony.

“For over a century we have filled this division with men and women with courage and commitment who declare, we will be there.”

The ceremony was in honor of the division’s upcoming deployments to Europe, which have already begun and will continue throughout the month.

“We will deploy roughly 4,500 soldiers will be in the EUCOM AO (United States European Command area of operation), they will be spread all across the eastern flank,” Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor.

But before they go, they are celebrated.

“I am disciplined mentally and physically tough, efficient in my warrior task skills, I will always maintain my arms my equipment.”

Tuesday night was all about retaining tradition, and remembering just where the 3rd Infantry Division came from.

A ceremony celebrating their roots for those who are the future of the United States Army.

