Co-owner, executive director of Candler Co. assisted living home charged with elder abuse
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The co-owner and the executive director of Southern Manor in Candler County have been arrested and charged with elder abuse.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says on June 30, they were asked to investigate an incident by the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident involved a resident at the facility being removed from the property and being left outside overnight in inclement weather.
According to the GBI, 37-year-old Ralph Cowart and 36-year-old Meghan McCullough are being charged with:
- Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident
- Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents
- Reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another
- Failure to report a case of abuse of disabled adult or elder
Cowart is the co-owner of the facility. McCullough is the executive director of the facility.
They are booked in the Candler County Jail.
