Community donations help mark thousands of graves in Darien

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A joint effort to memorialize thousands of unmarked gravesites in the City of Darien is complete.

In May, the city had just contracted out ground-penetrating radar that revealed 2,335 unmarked graves within the five and a half-acre cemetery. They only expected to find a few hundred graves, so when they found thousands, the community reached out for help.

Each one of the more than 2,300 unmarked graves at Upper Mill Cemetery in Darien is now marked by a silver marker and it’s all thanks to a large community effort.

“The city didn’t have the money in the budget for another $14,000 to put markers on all of those graves… so, we started a GoFundMe campaign.”

Donations from around the country began to pour in to memorialize each soul buried in the more than 200-year-old cemetery.

In less than three months, they had reached their goal with enough money to purchase a marker for each gravesite– raising more than the required $14,000.

“It’s wonderful to see that the community came together almost instantly and said ‘yeah, we need to recognize that these people are here.’ We may not know exactly who everyone is, but they’re our ancestors, we need to take care of the plot,” Darien Code Enforcement Chief Kieren McMullen said.

Volunteers helped place each marker on Saturdays throughout the summer.

McMullen said the next steps are getting some historians out to the cemetery to investigate each unmarked gravesite, and help find names for those that are still unnamed.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

