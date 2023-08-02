Construction not finished on new K-12 complex in time for school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County public school students are heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

But a new school won’t be opening its doors on time.

Savannah-Chatham’s biggest school is now called the Gould-Mercer-Grove complex. Each school will keep its own identity but when students are able to learn inside the complex is still up in the air.

Savannah-Chatham public schools’ officials said in March that the school would be ready for the 2023/24 school year. But District Chief Operations Officer Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said supply chain issues slowed the $135 million project down.

She said they have been in contact with parents about the delay and they aren’t able to say when it will be ready.

“That date remains outstanding. We notified parents via correspondence that they will remain in their existing facilities at the start of school. Gould is looking forward to welcoming them back, Mercer’s looking forward to welcoming students back in their current location and the same for Groves families,” Miller-Kaigler said.

It will be a three-story building with more than one hundred classrooms for elementary, middle and high schoolers welcoming 2,400 students.

The project manager with Charles Perry Partners Inc. said system checks, fire alarms and elevators are some of the last additions needed.

They hope construction will be done in September.

