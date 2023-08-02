Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Construction not finished on new K-12 complex in time for school year

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County public school students are heading back to the classroom on Thursday.

But a new school won’t be opening its doors on time.

Savannah-Chatham’s biggest school is now called the Gould-Mercer-Grove complex. Each school will keep its own identity but when students are able to learn inside the complex is still up in the air.

Savannah-Chatham public schools’ officials said in March that the school would be ready for the 2023/24 school year. But District Chief Operations Officer Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said supply chain issues slowed the $135 million project down.

She said they have been in contact with parents about the delay and they aren’t able to say when it will be ready.

“That date remains outstanding. We notified parents via correspondence that they will remain in their existing facilities at the start of school. Gould is looking forward to welcoming them back, Mercer’s looking forward to welcoming students back in their current location and the same for Groves families,” Miller-Kaigler said.

It will be a three-story building with more than one hundred classrooms for elementary, middle and high schoolers welcoming 2,400 students.

The project manager with Charles Perry Partners Inc. said system checks, fire alarms and elevators are some of the last additions needed.

They hope construction will be done in September.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
One person dead after crash on Hwy 280
Police say one man sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting that injured 1
FILE PHOTO: Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with...
Murdaugh conspirator, Russell Laffitte sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Volunteer groups help on first day of school in Liberty County
THE News at 4
Students head back to school in Bryan County
Students head back to school in Bryan County
Volunteer groups help on first day of school in Liberty County