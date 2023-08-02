GenCyber grant offering training for teachers in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A $150,000 grant is going toward student’s learning before they’re even back in the classroom.

There’s still more than two weeks before Beaufort County students head back for the first day.

But teachers got a jump start through a program that gives them new lesson plans, resources, and tools to teach students about cyber security.

The grant is the GenCyber grant. It’s funded by the National Security Agency and the National Science Foundation.

It lets teachers get familiar with the fundamentals...

“We’re actually doing some hands-on experience with how to put the computer together, the different components aspect of it, how to connect it. We’re learning more about the computer. If you learn about the computer and the connection, you’ll know more about how you can connect, and kids like games, so a game and hands on experience always seem to work well with them to help them learn the information better,” said Tycece Brown.

The two week program is being offered to middle and high school teachers.

