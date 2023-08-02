Preparing kids for the heat as they head back to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heat continues to be a concern as children are heading back to school this week in our area.

Savannah Chatham public school students head back to Thursday.

Outside the classroom, kids will be out on playgrounds and older students are gearing up for the first sports season of the semester. District Nursing Administrator Lisa Wilson says something as small as sending your child to school with a refillable water bottle can make a huge difference.

Wilson says the first step is making sure you have a talk with your children about dehydration before they head out for school.

“The dangers of playing outside for too long without remaining hydrated. Encourage your student to drink plenty of water. We do have hydration stations at all schools.”

Wilson says dehydration can lead to restlessness. Students can also have a hard time concentrating if they don’t have enough water.

“It can lead to a number of health care problems and concerns. In heat this high, you are more likely to reach that dehydrated point at a faster rate. So, hydrating, limiting your time outside walking back and forth to school, staying in the shade when you can and of course communicating any concerns to your teacher, your health care provider, your administrator, whomever is at the school that you aren’t feeling well will be of ultimate importance.”

Memorial Health saw about 10 children with mild heat related issues at an outdoor event over the weekend.

Dr. Michael Bossak says they don’t often see many children needing treatment for dehydration but it does happen. He says the symptoms are fainting, seizure like activity and in serious cases fevers of 105 degrees or more.

“The amount of kids that come in dehydrated from playing outside, it happens every once in a while. But I think as Savannaians, we understand it’s hot outside and we know to be smart of enough to drink and to keep ourselves hydrated at this time.”

He echoed how important it is to drink lots of water when out in these temperatures. He also said having drinks with electrolytes handy can be helpful as well.

