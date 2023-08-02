Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Richmond Hill couple receives “Friends of the City” award

Jean and Ellis Phillips
Jean and Ellis Phillips(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill couple was recognized for their service in the community!

Jean and Ellis Phillips received the Friends of the City award at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The award was established to recognize those who go above and beyond to help the people in Richmond Hill and encourage community involvement.

The Phillips got this year’s award for their decades of hosting appreciation lunches for first responders.

“We’ve been cooking back here for about 20 years, back here for the first responders of Richmond Hill. Well I started down at Hardee’s down when Hardee’s was built down there, a bunch of us got together down there eating breakfast and then we started cooking out here about once a month - got the first responders into it, the city into it so for about the last 20 years that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
Urgent Kidz Care officially open in Savannah
‘We are proud to be the first kids urgent care in the city’: Urgent Kidz Care officially open in Savannah
Grant helps purchase upgraded breathing apparatus kits for Bulloch Co. firefighters