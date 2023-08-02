Richmond Hill couple receives “Friends of the City” award

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill couple was recognized for their service in the community!

Jean and Ellis Phillips received the Friends of the City award at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The award was established to recognize those who go above and beyond to help the people in Richmond Hill and encourage community involvement.

The Phillips got this year’s award for their decades of hosting appreciation lunches for first responders.

“We’ve been cooking back here for about 20 years, back here for the first responders of Richmond Hill. Well I started down at Hardee’s down when Hardee’s was built down there, a bunch of us got together down there eating breakfast and then we started cooking out here about once a month - got the first responders into it, the city into it so for about the last 20 years that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.