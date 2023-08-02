Savannah City Council approves new software to help monitor short-term vacation rentals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A potential crackdown coming for illegal short-term vacation rentals in Savannah.

City leaders recently approved new software that theyq1 say will better help enforce STVR rules.

During a recent council workshop, the city manager’s office said Savannah receives complaints about STVRs that are either illegal or have code violations every day. Now, they’re hoping this new software will help city departments improve the STVR program.

City council recently approving a contract of up to $290,000 for a program called Rentalscape.

The city manager says it scours the internet and helps code officers find properties that don’t comply with current rules. It’s something that the president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, David McDonald, says residents have been pushing for.

“I’m hoping that it does scrub and identify those short term vacation rentals that are illegal and unlicensed,” McDonald said.

He says illegal STVRs have taken over parts of downtown neighborhoods, leaving permanent residents worried about a revolving door of visitors.

“You need residents to have a vibrant downtown. It just can’t be people just coming in for a couple days, or bridesmaids’ parties every weekend. You have to have a sense of community,” McDonald said.

The city manager’s office says Savannah has issued more than 1,600 STVR certificates. He says this new software will help improve code compliance, applications, licensing and hotel/motel tax collections.

“Be able to bring all that administration into a digital platform, which will be able to streamline processes and also provide a 24-hour, seven day a week hotline for residents to call if they feel like they’re experiencing an issue with a short-term vacation rental or an illegal short-term vacation rental,” Savannah City Manager Jay Melder said.

McDonald says it’s ultimately up to the city to enforce the rules.

“I’m hoping that the city will take the proactive approach and enforce the ordinance to make sure they’re licensed or fine them for being an illegal operation,” McDonald said.

The city also has another system that allows the public to search for STVR certificates to see if a property is compliant.

McDonald says he’s ultimately optimistic that this new technology will work.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.