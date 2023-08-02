Sky Cams
Second Harvest could get $2 million grant if it raises matching funds

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has an opportunity to secure a $2 million grant.

According to the Second Harvest, a foundation based in Atlanta as offered the grant if the Second Harvest can secure $2 million in matching funds.

“We have been presented with an exciting and challenging opportunity, and we need the community’s help to cross the finish line. A foundation based in Atlanta has offered us a $2 million grant … if we are able to secure $2 million in matching funds by September 30, 2023. Now is your chance to be a part of food bank history and help us ensure for generations to come that our children, seniors, families, and individuals with handicaps will not struggle with food insecurity and the empty pain of hunger,” said Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Second Harvest is hoping to finish the final phase of building and relocating to a new location on Chatham Parkway in five months.

