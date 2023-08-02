Sen. Ossoff discusses funding heading to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New upgrades could soon be on the way for Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County after Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff secured the funding in a recent defense bill.

The money is coming from the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets policy and approves funding for the Department of Defense each year.

Sen. Ossoff said the bill includes $50 million in upgrades to the facility’s electrical grid. Those upgrades, along with a slew of other projects scheduled there are so the base can handle new Columbia Class submarines.

The Columbia Class will replace older vessels based at Kings Bay and are a new generation of ballistic missile submarines.

The Navy says that transition isn’t expected to start until 2028.

According to the Department of Defense, Kings Bay will be the first Navy base to be ready for the new type of sub, so, Sen. Ossoff said it was essential to secure the funding.

“This was a top priority for me, to make sure we are investing in Kings Bay, to prepare it for the equipment and missions that are coming. We passed that through the Senate last week and we’ll keep you posted on further progress for that provision as it moves through the process,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Also included in the bill is a more than five percent pay raise for servicemembers.

The House passed its own version of the Defense Authorization Act earlier last month, so both chambers will now have to agree on a final version before it heads to President Biden’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.