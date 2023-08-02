Sky Cams
St. Phillip AME hosting back-to-school event

By Tim Guidera
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new school year starts tomorrow for students in Savannah and Chatham County. And families will still have time to get ready - and get excited - about heading back to the classroom this weekend.

St. Philip AME Church in downtown Savannah will hold a Back 2 School Bash Saturday - with food and haircuts - and all kinds of games and entertainment for young students.

