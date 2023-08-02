Students head back to school in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students in Bryan County headed back to school Wednesday.

The first day for teachers, administrators and especially students is always filled with a bit of nerves, but the new principal at the Bryan County Middle and High School says he feels his past experience in this school system will help set the year up for success.

“Having the opportunity to work with them the past three years, and using those relationships that I’ve already built and providing that to support all the students in our school, I think that’s really the best part about it,” said Principal Russ Winter.

Winter says he wanted the first day to be all about kids getting more comfortable with the building and staff.

“We want our students to, to know what it means to talk to adults, to value their school building and to know what it’s like to support each other.”

Parents in the area say those first day jitters aren’t just for students and staff.

“It’s rough, I’m nervous for him, but I know he’ll do great,” said Lindsay Bacon.

Despite those nerves, Bacon says she’s confident in the school system here.

“I’ve always been proud to be here at Bryan County. I graduated from here so I’m comfortable with the school system, everyone here and I know they’ll take care of my kids better than anyone else would.”

Principal Winter says although their focus is always academics, he also knows how important it is for students to work together outside the classroom.

“We offer clubs on Tuesday’s every other Tuesday so there’s a club out there for a student. There’s always a club that you can join with that as you’re working towards your high school graduation.”

Principal Winter says joining a sports team is another great way to get connected and starting this fall - there will be a brand new flag football team for girls.

