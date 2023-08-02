Sky Cams
Summer rain helping cotton grow in Bulloch Co.

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain showers this summer have been good news for South Georgia farmers.

One farmer says they need more of the same or they could have problems at the very end of the season.

Ryne Brannen runs his spreader across a field to get chemicals on his cotton. Rains this summer have plants growing, not struggling.

“A lot of times, it’s dry in July. Being dry in July is not good for us. So, we’re glad it hasn’t been,” said Brannen.

The rain’s allowed them to shut off irrigation pivots, saving underground water in underground wells and saving electricity or fuel to run them.

“Rain is a whole lot better than irrigation. Irrigation is better than nothing when there’s no rain. But, rain’s better.”

In the next few weeks, these blooms will give way to cotton bolls that will need rain and sunshine to get bigger and add fiber to make this a promising crop. Until it does, it’s too soon for Ryne and others to stop worrying.

“If we go two weeks of 95 plus (degrees) and no rain, and all this nice looking dry-land cotton won’t be nice looking anymore.”

He says they need about six weeks of consistent rain and he’ll be watching the skies until then.

