Summer Science: Carbon dioxide cannon

Students at ECCA walk us through a fun at home experiment involving chemical reaction
Carbon dioxide cannon
Carbon dioxide cannon(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham College & Career Academy students Fannie Whitten, Selah Sumner, DJ Lawson and Brandi Weaver explain how a chemical reaction can be used to create a carbon dioxide cannon.

MATERIALS:

  • Plastic soda bottle (500mL)
  • Cork to fit (do NOT use a rubber stopper)
  • Baking soda (25g)
  • Vinegar (50mL)
  • Tissue

STEP ONE:

- Pour the baking soda (25g) into the plastic bottle.

STEP TWO:

- Put tissues into plastic bottle.

STEP THREE:

- Pour vinegar (50mL) into bottle.

STEP FOUR:

- QUICKLY plug cork into the top of the plastic bottle.

STEP FIVE:

- Shake bottle and wait for explosion.

EXPLANATION:

- The chemical reaction between the vinegar and baking soda gives off carbon dioxide as a product that will be contained with the plastic bottle. The carbon dioxide will, at a point, shoot the cork out of the plastic bottle due to a build up of pressure.

