Summer Science: Carbon dioxide cannon
Students at ECCA walk us through a fun at home experiment involving chemical reaction
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham College & Career Academy students Fannie Whitten, Selah Sumner, DJ Lawson and Brandi Weaver explain how a chemical reaction can be used to create a carbon dioxide cannon.
MATERIALS:
- Plastic soda bottle (500mL)
- Cork to fit (do NOT use a rubber stopper)
- Baking soda (25g)
- Vinegar (50mL)
- Tissue
STEP ONE:
- Pour the baking soda (25g) into the plastic bottle.
STEP TWO:
- Put tissues into plastic bottle.
STEP THREE:
- Pour vinegar (50mL) into bottle.
STEP FOUR:
- QUICKLY plug cork into the top of the plastic bottle.
STEP FIVE:
- Shake bottle and wait for explosion.
EXPLANATION:
- The chemical reaction between the vinegar and baking soda gives off carbon dioxide as a product that will be contained with the plastic bottle. The carbon dioxide will, at a point, shoot the cork out of the plastic bottle due to a build up of pressure.
