Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.(Doritos via FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for some bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips.

According to the FDA, the chips could potentially contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags that were distributed at retail stores and vending machines in Pennsylvania.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The specific recalled product information includes:

Product DescriptionSizeUPCCode Date &
Manufacturing Code
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips		1 oz.0 28400 09089 6Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
Manufacturing Code/
Time Stamp
465218034
X 22:47 - 22:54
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips
Party Size		14.5 oz0 28400 51779 9Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
EITHER one of the following
Two Manufacturing Codes/
Time Stamps
465218037
X 22:47 - 22:59
465218137
X 23:00 - 23:06

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat should not eat it and throw it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
One person dead after crash on Hwy 280
Police say one man sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting that injured 1
FILE PHOTO: Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with...
Murdaugh conspirator, Russell Laffitte sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

Claudia Wall
‘There was an excitement:’ Hilton Head woman considering new Alzheimer’s drug
Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI