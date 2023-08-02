Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Volunteer groups help on first day of school in Liberty County

(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County school leaders say one thing that sets this county apart is the amount of volunteer organizations that help out on the first day of school.

“The community to be a part of our school is very important, we love to build those partnerships, and they have the opportunity to come into our schools and just do all types of things, so it really does our heart good when the community supports what our school is trying to accomplish,” Snelson-Golden Middle School principal, Anthony Johnson said.

One of the community groups that was helping Thursday morning was 11 Black Men of Liberty County, who mentor young men to be their best.

Benjamin Walthour, Spiritual Committee Head, 11 Black Men of Liberty County

“We care about our community a lot and the 11 Black Men doing so many things for the community along with a lot of different organizations to let the community know that we’re here, and we love them,” said Benjamin Walthour, the Spiritual Committee Head for the 11 Black Men of Liberty County.

The 11 Black Men were greeting students and handing out supplies to students. Principal Johnson was thrilled to welcome students back as well.

“We have not seen them since May, and so for many of them, this is their home away from home. So just seeing how excited they are about being here, that’s what makes it all worth it,” Johnson said.

The 11 Black Men of Liberty County didn’t just help Thursday. They’ll be distributing supplies throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
One person dead after crash on Hwy 280
Police say one man sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting that injured 1
FILE PHOTO: Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with...
Murdaugh conspirator, Russell Laffitte sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

THE News at 5
‘We have returning faces, new faces:’ Bulloch County students return to school
‘We have returning faces, new faces:’ Bulloch County students return to school
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools