Volunteer groups help on first day of school in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County school leaders say one thing that sets this county apart is the amount of volunteer organizations that help out on the first day of school.

“The community to be a part of our school is very important, we love to build those partnerships, and they have the opportunity to come into our schools and just do all types of things, so it really does our heart good when the community supports what our school is trying to accomplish,” Snelson-Golden Middle School principal, Anthony Johnson said.

One of the community groups that was helping Thursday morning was 11 Black Men of Liberty County, who mentor young men to be their best.

Benjamin Walthour, Spiritual Committee Head, 11 Black Men of Liberty County

“We care about our community a lot and the 11 Black Men doing so many things for the community along with a lot of different organizations to let the community know that we’re here, and we love them,” said Benjamin Walthour, the Spiritual Committee Head for the 11 Black Men of Liberty County.

The 11 Black Men were greeting students and handing out supplies to students. Principal Johnson was thrilled to welcome students back as well.

“We have not seen them since May, and so for many of them, this is their home away from home. So just seeing how excited they are about being here, that’s what makes it all worth it,” Johnson said.

The 11 Black Men of Liberty County didn’t just help Thursday. They’ll be distributing supplies throughout the year.

