Warm day ahead, afternoon showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s with a few areas of patchy fog.

We’ll warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime. Highs will peak at about 90 degrees with a few isolated showers and storms around.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 2 feet on Wednesday with a low risk for rip currents. There will be a light easterly breeze with an extreme UV index

Comfortable weather, for this time of the year, will be around through the end of the week. Lows will be in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances are low Thursday with a chance for afternoon showers along the sea breeze.

Rain chances go up Friday afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and storms around during this weekend as well. Highs return to the lower 90s on Saturday with mid 90s possible Sunday and Monday.

Tropical update:

Northeast of the Leeward Island, there is an area of showers and storms now only has a low-end chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the week. This area will move north over the Atlantic, remaining east of Bermuda.

