‘We’re just excited to have the kids back:’ Richmond Hill High School principal discusses new school year

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first day of school always brings a mix of emotions.

A little stress, some excitement and a lot of anticipation.

“It’s been seamless, honestly, we’re just excited to have the kids back. You can feel the positive energy in the building,” Bivins Miller, the principal of Richmond Hill High School.

Principal Miller says this school year, the focus isn’t all about academics.

“Creating opportunities for kids so they can connect, whether it be through a club, it be through a fine arts opportunity or even athletics.”

Miller says because of that initiative, the school has added new opportunities this year to allow kids to get more involved.

He says he’s eager to see how this helps him learn more about his students.

“The things that make them who they are, outside of just their academics, that make them the great people that they are.”

Miller says Wednesday, the building was filled with energy.

“These kids are back in the halls, they’re back with their friends, they’re seeing their teachers that they haven’t seen you know since last year so the excitement is very high, and you can feel it.”

As the first week continues the principal says if students or parents have any questions, to check the high school’s website for more information.

