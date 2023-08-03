Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales

FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023. Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, is laying off hundreds of positions across its U.S. corporate staff, the company confirmed this week. The beer maker told the outlets that the layoffs would impact less than 2% of its workforce — which, according to Anheuser-Busch’s website, is made up of 19,000 employees nationwide.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bud Light’s parent company expressed confidence Thursday that its U.S. market share has stabilized after a promotion with a transgender influencer cost it sales.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev said Thursday that its U.S. revenue fell 10.5% in the second quarter. Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash after the brand sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April.

The company said its total U.S. market share for all brands fell more than 5% to 36.9% in April, but then remained stable from the end of April through the end of June. Some of the company’s brands, like Busch Lite and Michelob Ultra, have gained U.S. market share.

Still, the Bud Light saga has been a costly one for the brewer. In June, Bud Light lost its place as America’s best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial. InBev also owns Modelo, but in the U.S. the brand is imported and sold by Constellation Brands.

In the month ending July 22, Bud Light’s U.S. retail sales were down 26% compared to the same period a year ago, according to Nielsen data compiled by Bump Williams Consulting. Its year-over-year sales declines have been in the 25% to 30% range every month since the backlash began, the consulting company said.

InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said Thursday during an earnings call that the company plans to provide financial support to U.S. wholesalers through the end of December to make up for lost Bud Light sales. But he also said internal polling shows that 80% of U.S. consumers remain favorable or neutral toward the brand.

“One, they want to enjoy their beer without a debate. Two, they want Bud Light to focus on beer. Three, they want Bud Light to concentrate on the platforms that all consumers love, such as the NFL and music,” he said. “We are taking the feedback and working hard to earn our consumers’ business.”

Some investors raised concerns about the company’s discounts on Bud Light. In early July, for example, one Michigan grocery was offering a $15 rebate on a 24-pack of Bud Light, which normally sells for $20.99.

But Doukeris said price increases over the last year have put the company in a better position to offer discounts. And he said summer marketing campaigns were planned even before the Bud Light situation.

Conservative figures and others called for a boycott of Bud Light, while Mulvaney’s supporters criticized the beer brand for not doing enough to support her. Mulvaney has said she faced bullying and transphobia, criticizing the brand for not reaching out to her amid the furor over their partnership.

Doukeris didn’t mention Mulvaney by name on Thursday’s earnings call.

“We’ve had three months so far since this situation, and we continue to learn and we continue to move forward with the main activities that we know that work everywhere,” he said.

The beer giant said overall revenue rose 7.2% in the second quarter, to $15.1 billion, from the same period a year ago as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales. That was shy of the $15.4 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s shares were flat in morning trading in New York Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
Ralph Cowart and Meghan McCullough
Co-owner, executive director of Candler Co. assisted living home charged with elder abuse
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
One person dead after crash on Hwy 280
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Construction not finished on new K-12 complex in time for school year

Latest News

FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
3rd Trump ally charged with vote machine tampering as Michigan election case grows
People line up around to block to sample the new French’s flavored Skittles
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says