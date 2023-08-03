Drier today, rain returns Friday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s on this first day of school for Chatham, Effingham and Montgomery County!

Most of us are dry this morning, but a few small showers are drifting inland. pic.twitter.com/WLjaIp9vGe — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 3, 2023

A few isolated showers will drift inland during the early morning hours, but most roads will remain dry.

It's the first day of school for Chatham, Effingham & Montgomery County! A few showers are around early this morning, but most of us will remain dry today. pic.twitter.com/USoEOmmYvQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 3, 2023

We’ll warm to the upper 80s by lunchtime, feeling like the lower 90s. Highs will peak at about 90 degrees with a few isolated showers around this afternoon. This will be our driest day out of the next few!

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 2 feet on Thursday with a low risk for rip currents. There will be a light easterly breeze with an extreme UV index. Friday looks wetter with a southwest wind near 10 miles per hour.

Go ahead and plan on wet weather for our Friday morning commute. Rain looks to move in before sunrise, sticking around into the afternoon. Severe weather isn’t likely, but it will be a damp first portion of the day.

Comfortable temperatures, for this time of the year, will be around through the end of the week. Lows will be in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances continue to remain increased over the weekend thanks to a front lingering in the area. Highs return to the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday with mid 90s possible Monday into next week. Our wetter pattern continues into next week as well.

Tropical update:

We are not currently tracking any potential systems across the Atlantic. Use this quiet time to prepare for the rest of the season! The majority of storms form in September and October.

Stay tuned for updates!

