First day of class for new Savannah-Chatham County superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new face in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System stopped by a few classrooms on the first day of school.

Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts met students and staff at schools across the district on Thursday.

Lunch is typically where students make new friends nd on the first day of school, Watts grabbed a seat and did just that.

“Every school visit just brings another level of excitement and new opportunities and I’m really optimistic about the future,” Watts said.

As she made her rounds through several schools including the STEM Academy at Bartlett and Heard Elementary, she said this year is about building a sense of togetherness. She hopes this will improve the district.

“Really during this next phase of my leadership, it’s building this sense of togetherness, communicating what the priorities are and helping people understand how they fit in to that equation,” Watts said.

She said it’s hard to nail down one thing she’s most excited about. But seeing even the youngest scholars excited for school lets her know she’s in the right place.

“I’m just excited about everyone’s readiness. You could just tell that a lot of planning and preparation went into the first day of school,” Watts said. To Watts, that’s an indicator of the future.

“When you have a strong start, you’re going to have an epic future,” she said.

