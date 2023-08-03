First day of class for new Savannah-Chatham County superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day of new beginnings in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, as students and teachers alike head back to class under new leadership.

“I could not be more excited. I think I’m probably the most excited of anyone, but I know we have a lot of parents and students that are excited as well,” new superintendent, Dr. Denise Watts said.

Dr. Watts kicking off her first day of school as superintendent, checking in with bus drivers before they headed off to their routes. She says she knew immediately when she took the job that this would be where she started her day.

“They represent the safety that we want for all of our students as they get home and arrive every day, so it was important for me to be here to acknowledge that, to express appreciation for our bus drivers, and to send them off with a morning treat and a smile,” Dr. Watts said. And speaking of a morning treat, seniors at the Savannah Arts Academy started off their day with a special walk to commemorate their last first day of school.

“Nothing says excitement like crowds and posters,” Savannah Arts senior Chloe Moyer said.

“I think it’s really great that we all get to celebrate the kids like this,” the Hudson family said. “It lets us focus on them, show them that they’re special and show them that their last first day is something to be celebrated.”

One of many celebrations of firsts and lasts in Chatham County on Thursday.

