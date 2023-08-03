First ever tattoo shop is opening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This month, a previously impossible business in Effingham is finally opening its doors.

A family-run business is making history in Effingham County, opening the county’s first ever tattoo shop.

Owner, Tim Harley said he’s opening Harley Ink with his two daughters, Chelsea and Ashton, who will be the shop’s main artists.

Harley said Effingham County didn’t have tattoo shop ordinances in effect until now. He said he’s been working with both local and state officials to get the business license approved.

Since Effingham County didn’t have any guidelines set, he said they had to default to the state’s.

Harley said everyone’s been working together to iron out differences and meet guidelines. He said he hopes this helps both his business and others to grow.

“We can progress and anybody else you know, in this industry can move forward with the new guidelines and just, you know, follow regulation. If we want to open another one somewhere else in Effingham County, we hope to be able to do that without, you know, any issue,” Harley said.

As for a store in Rincon, he said he’s not sure if the city’s ordinances would allow it right now.

The owner said he hopes to have the store up and running by next weekend, but the grand opening is Saturday, Aug. 19.

