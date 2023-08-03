Georgia Power installs smart device to help with restoration times

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power crews were out in the area to install a new device that’s set to help out residents in Savannah.

The device is called a reclosure - a smart device that’s set to help with restoration times and to make their grid stronger.

People in the Montgomery and Burnside Island area are the main ones that will feel the imapct- which is a total of 1,200 customers.

Engineering supervisor Dylan Lee told us that this helps out with more than just bad weather.

“This device really helps out under blue sky days as well as storm situations. So anytime we get some wind, we get some rain, or some trees that get into the lines, this can detect that and can also automatically restore the power,” said Lee.

This isn’t the first time the device’s been installed in the Coastal Empire and the state.

Lee says that they’ve been investing in their grid for several years which now totals to about $10 billion.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.