Georgia Southern players, coaches echo comfortability and chemistry entering second preseason camp under Clay Helton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Southern football program kicked off it’s second preseason camp with Clay Helton at the helm.

After spending a season and change in Helton’s system, players acknowledge a newfound feeling of comfortability entering this year’s fall camp.

“It’s easier this time around because we know what coach expects of us. We just have to go out there execute and work on the small things,” offensive lineman Brian Miller said.

“It’s different from last year because we aren’t getting to know each other as much. We are having a great time with the coaches. We aren’t in our head as much when in comes to learning the plays. We are just flying around, being ourselves and showing more confidence than usual,” defensive lineman Trevon Locke added.

With more comfortability comes better team chemistry. Helton loves what he is seeing in that regard so far.

“There is so much chemistry amongst this football team. We talk about team over self, but these guys live it. They really live it. They are here for each other and that carries over to our practices. These are guys that care for each other and want to do something special for each other.”

