Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jamie Ertle wins best ‘TV Personality’ community award

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC meteorologist, Jamie Ertle took home a top prize in the 2023 Official Community’s Choice Awards.

Ertle was selected by readers of the Savannah Morning News as the top “TV Personality” in the Coastal Empire.

An awards banquet was held at the Savannah Convention Center on Wednesday night, where Ertle was surprised with the award.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
Ralph Cowart and Meghan McCullough
Co-owner, executive director of Candler Co. assisted living home charged with elder abuse
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
One person dead after crash on Hwy 280
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Construction not finished on new K-12 complex in time for school year

Latest News

Rocking Out Alzheimer’s show on Friday in Statesboro
Georgia Power installs smart device to help with restoration times
Georgia Power installs smart device to help with restoration times
Georgia Power installs smart device to help with restoration times
Georgia Power installs smart device to help with restoration times
Rocking Out Alzheimer’s show on Friday in Statesboro
Rocking Out Alzheimer’s show on Friday in Statesboro