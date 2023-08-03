Jamie Ertle wins best ‘TV Personality’ community award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC meteorologist, Jamie Ertle took home a top prize in the 2023 Official Community’s Choice Awards.

Ertle was selected by readers of the Savannah Morning News as the top “TV Personality” in the Coastal Empire.

An awards banquet was held at the Savannah Convention Center on Wednesday night, where Ertle was surprised with the award.

