Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 08-03-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Anyone enjoying the upper 80s as much I am? With that said, there are a few cities that feel like 100° including Richmond Hill and Alma. High cirrus and cumulus and a little stratus out there with some sprinkles along I-95. The rest of the afternoon should be pretty tame as far as rain/storms. Lowcountry likely remains dry with isolated showers south of Savannah. After sunset, thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Upstate of South Carolina and Georgia mountains and move south. Showers and storms increase in coverage overnight and for the morning commute for many.

The severe weather threat is low. Isolated strong winds and heavy rain likely.

The cold front producing aforementioned showers will be in the area Friday. Daybreak Friday: cloudy and wet temperatures in the middle 70s. Think of Friday as waves of rain. The morning will be wet with a break and some breaks in the clouds then afternoon showers and storms roll in from the west. It’s an 80% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Heading into Saturday, a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible the front is now stationary through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. I think the afternoon will be a little drier for inland vs the coast. Highs will be in the low 90s away from beaches with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sunday should see conditions similar to those on Saturday, with the bulk of rain/storms closer to the coast and south of I-16. We’ll see some more highs creeping towards the middle 90s away from the beaches. 40% chance of showers and storms.

The first full week of August starts a little wet. Another front will approach from the north and settle in for the beginning of the week. High temps should range in the low-mid 90s. Wake up temps in the mid to upper 70s.

MARINE: Tonight...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10-15 kt, showers and storms likely after midnight. Friday...SW winds 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, seas 3 ft, rain likely with some tstrms. Saturday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, subsiding to 2 to 3 ft in the afternoon; early rain/tstrms chances.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

