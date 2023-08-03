Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Make A Wish grants 10-year-old’s wish to be a Savannah Banana

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 10-year-old came all the way from Massachusetts to live his dream of being a Savannah Banana!

Make a Wish made the visit possible for Mark and his family.

Mark has a rare seizure disorder and is just one of three people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mom says he has 2 to 300 a day and there are no FDA approved treatments for the condition.

She explains the nickname on his jersey actually comes from how he copes with his disorder.

Mark’s mother said, “it’s Swaggy. So the nickname came from - he also likes soccer and he was at a soccer camp probably like four years ago. It was before the pandemic - three or four years ago - and he always has to wear his sunglasses and a hat and some kids were making fun of him. In baseball, it’s like part of the uniform but in soccer, some kids were making fun of him. There was an older girl who was about 12 who was like ‘I think it gives him swagger’ and it just kind of stuck. He asked his summer baseball coach, who had been calling him Hollywood and he hated it, he was like ‘can you call me Swaggy?’ And then it just stuck and people only call him Swaggy now.”

The best is still to come for Mark, though! On Thursday, he will get to participate in the Bananas game!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dal Cannady
Goodbye and good luck, Dal!
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Highway 280 in Bryan Co. closed due to crash with injuries
One person dead after crash on Hwy 280
Police say one man sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting that injured 1
FILE PHOTO: Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with...
Murdaugh conspirator, Russell Laffitte sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

Georgia Southern Preseason Camp
Georgia Southern players, coaches echo comfortability and chemistry entering second preseason camp under Clay Helton
Brinson Final
Warren Brinson helps kids and families get ready for the upcoming school year
Faber Hired by Whale Branch
Whale Branch varsity basketball program makes big splash naming Jeremiah Faber Sr. next head coach
Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament
Inaugural Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament held to raise awareness towards mental health and gun violence