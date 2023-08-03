Police searching for person that escaped custody near Savannah airport
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are searching for someone who escaped police custody near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to an official with the airport.
The airport official said police are searching around airport property outside of the buildings. There are currently no interruptions to airport operations.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
