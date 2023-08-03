Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new gazebo in District 5 neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new meeting space for neighbors in the Leeds Gate Colonial Village area of Savannah.

The City of Savannah opened a new gazebo there on Thursday.

People who live there said this gazebo has been years in the making, now giving neighbors a place to gather.

The new gazebo is in the 200 block of Leeds Gate Road in District 5. City leaders who spoke at the ribbon cutting say the gazebo is built on a FEMA lot. That’s a city-owned piece of land meant to alleviate flooding.

During his remarks, Mayor Van Johnson said the city had to meet several requirements to make this project a reality. The new gazebo costs nearly $125,000 and was paid for in part by SPLOST dollars, according to the city.

Neighbors applauded the opening, saying it gives kids a place to wait for the school bus and a spot for residents to meet.

“We didn’t have anywhere to go and meet for our community meetings. Now, the days that we really want to do it, we can come here and have our community meeting and more people will come out. Where we had to go, a lot of people didn’t want to come that far away from home at night,” Leeds Gate Neighborhood President Raymond Arrington said.

There was some concern about this ribbon-cutting being held on the first day of school, since many students weren’t able to attend. The event featured a few residents and mostly city staff.

Mayor Johnson said there will be a community event at a later date to welcome neighbors into this gazebo.

