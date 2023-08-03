Sky Cams
Rocking Out Alzheimer’s show on Friday in Statesboro(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Crowds will gather in Statesboro on Friday night to hear some classic rock and roll and help friends and neighbors affected by Alzheimer’s.

Organizers of this group say they’re glad they’ve struck a chord with supporters to reach this fundraising milestone.

Signs around town announce A Rolling Stones tribute band playing this year’s Rocking Out Alzheimer’s Disease Show. For a decade, the grassroots charity has brought tribute bands to town and crowds pack the show.

This year’s event will take them over the $1 million mark, most of which stays on the local level.

Organizers say it’s also about raising awareness in a fun setting and letting people know there’s help within the community.

“We end up reaching a lot of caregivers and creating more awareness for all the opportunities that we’re trying to create due to the funding we’ve raised,” co-founder Darron Burnette said.

In addition to services for patients and loved ones, the group also funds scholarships at Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Tech for nursing students going into geriatric or dementia fields.

It all happens Friday at 7 p.m. at The Blue Room next to the GSU campus.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

