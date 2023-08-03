Schedule released for school zone cameras in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students around the area are heading back to school which means speed cameras are once again being turned on.

Last year, WTOC Investigates reported that Effingham County’s school zones caused confusion and frustration around when those cameras came on and when they were off.

This year, they have created a specific schedule to help cut back on the confusion.

Last year, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said most people who got speeding tickets in the school zones thought the cameras were off when they were on.

“That is a school zone all day long when kids are in that school,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.

According to our report from last year in Effingham, it would be 25 mph during school hours and 35 mph at all other times which left some drivers questioning whether it really meant all other times.

But this year, they released a more detailed schedule to avoid this confusion.

The school zone schedule provided to us by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office lays out start times and end times, allowing some leeway during the middle of the day.

Each of the nine school zones in the county has a small difference in start and end time but all ranging from anytime between 6:45 a.m. until 4:40 p.m.

Another difference that has been made in the price, is your first offense will be $100, and any fine after will be $150.

Thursday all of the Effingham County speed cameras will be on.

They will run through the school year with the expectation of weekends and holidays when school is not in session.

Below is a list of the exact time for each of these school zones:

