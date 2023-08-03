Seniors, families celebrate last first day of school at Islands High

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The front lawn at Islands High School was packed full of families cheering on their seniors as they entered the school.

So many parents and family members are just so proud of their students. Everyone chose to celebrate in their own way.

Whether it’s a customized sign or wearing a photo of your student as fashion. The family members of Islands High School celebrated their seniors this morning.

“It’s her last first day of school. It’s a very big day for all of us. We’ve been waiting a long time,” Caro Barrett, Mya and Caro Morrison said.

It’s something the school’s principal says is important to recognize.

“They’ve accumulated years of hard work, academic work, extracurricular work. They see a combination of their work come to fruition as their senior year. We’re looking forward to having a productive school year,” Islands High Principal Dr. Jimmie Cave said.

Families say they’ve been working on their signs for today for days!

“We started on them last week, and I finished them yesterday. Ordering stuff, picking them out, and picking them up, and putting that one together.”

The morning brings a mixture of emotions for students.

“Excited, nervous, a little bit embarrassed – you know the fan base yelling, wooo Mya!”

Some families chose to get into the school spirit – decked out in Shark attire, the school’s mascot. Regardless of how they chose to celebrate, these students started their senior year on a cheerful note.

